Bombay Stock Exchange Brokers' Forum names Anup Gupta as chairman

Gupta, who is a director of Sykes & Ray Equities (I) Ltd, brings extensive financial expertise, including M&A, corporate finance, and derivatives.
PTI
Last Updated : 02 October 2024, 10:29 IST

Published 02 October 2024, 10:29 IST
Business NewsMumbaiBombay Stock Exchange

