Bombay Stock Exchange Brokers' Forum names Anup Gupta as chairman

<p>New Delhi: Bombay Stock Exchange Brokers' Forum (BBF) on Wednesday said it has appointed Anup Gupta as the chairman, succeeding Kishor Kansagra.</p>.<p>The appointment has been effected from September 30, the Forum said in a statement.</p>.<p>Gupta, who is a director of Sykes & Ray Equities (I) Ltd, brings extensive financial expertise, including M&A, corporate finance, and derivatives.</p>.<p>The Forum represents over 650 securities broking firms in India and actively contributes to regulatory policy.</p>.<p>It also engages globally through affiliations with international financial bodies and focuses on professional development and investor education.</p>