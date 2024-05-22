Bonanza for incoming govt as RBI to pay highest-ever dividend

“The higher-than-anticipated surplus can be attributed to higher interest income led by an increase in both global and domestic yields. There were also revaluation gains on forex reserves,” said economists at Bank of Baroda, adding that this gives the Centre headroom to either cut back on its gross borrowing from market or increase its thrust towards capital expenditure.

“The sharp jump in surplus amount could be attributed to higher income from forex holding of the central bank, among other factors,” said Soumya Kanti Ghosh, Chief Economic Advisor at SBI. The RBI closed March with around $646 billion in forex reserves, close to the record high of $648.56 billion touched in April.

At its board meeting on Wednesday, the central bank also reviewed the global and domestic economic scenario, including risks to the growth outlook.



“With the revival in economic growth in 2022-23, the CRB was increased to 6 per cent. As the economy remains robust and resilient, the Board has decided to increase the CRB to 6.50 per cent for 2023-24,” the RBI said. CRB, or Contingency Risk Buffer, is a specific provision fund kept by the central bank primarily to be used during any unexpected and unforeseen contingencies.



The dividend for 2023-24, the RBI said, has been arrived at on the basis of the Economic Capital Framework (ECF) adopted by it in August 2019, as per recommendations of the Bimal Jalan committee. The committee had recommended that the risk provisioning under the CRB be maintained within a range of 6.5-5.5 per cent of the RBI’s balance sheet.