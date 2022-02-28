BP cancels fuel oil loadings from Russian Black Sea port

Oil major BP has cancelled all of its fuel oil loadings from the Russian Black Sea port of Taman due to Russia's invasion of Ukraine, sources familiar with the matter said.
BP was due to load a 60,000-tonne cargo of fuel oil on March 5, according to the sources and a loading list for the port. The cargo was cancelled even though a tanker was found to load the oil.
Follow live Ukraine-Russia crisis updates here
One of the sources said BP was also no longer loading naphtha from Russia's Far East owing to low demand for Russian product.
A spokesperson for BP did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
Watch the latest DH Videos here:
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Madhabi Puri Buch appointed as Sebi chairperson
Amul milk to cost Rs 2 per litre more from tomorrow
Australia under fire for shipping plastic trash as fuel
Europe welcomes Ukraine refugees -- others, not so much
Desperate Afghans sell their kidneys to feed families
Why Anonymous group is censoring Russian state media