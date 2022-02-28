BP cancels fuel oil loadings from Russian Black Sea port

BP cancels fuel oil loading from Russian Black Sea port

  • Feb 28 2022, 20:56 ist
Oil major BP has cancelled all of its fuel oil loadings from the Russian Black Sea port of Taman due to Russia's invasion of Ukraine, sources familiar with the matter said.

BP was due to load a 60,000-tonne cargo of fuel oil on March 5, according to the sources and a loading list for the port. The cargo was cancelled even though a tanker was found to load the oil.

One of the sources said BP was also no longer loading naphtha from Russia's Far East owing to low demand for Russian product.

A spokesperson for BP did not immediately respond to requests for comment. 

