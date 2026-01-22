Menu
Karnataka: Man gets 20 years rigorous imprisonment for raping minor girl

The accused from Channarayapatna taluk had taken the minor girl, a relative, to his house on the pretext of some work and sexually assaulted her.
Last Updated : 22 January 2026, 17:04 IST
