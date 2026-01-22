<p>Hassan: The Special POCSO Court in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/hassan">Hassan</a> has convicted a man and sentenced him to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment and a fine of Rs 25,000 for raping a minor girl, who gave birth to a child. </p>.Youth assaulted by auto drivers for availing bike taxi in Mysuru.<p>The accused from Channarayapatna taluk had taken the minor girl, a relative, to his house on the pretext of some work and sexually assaulted her. The girl became pregnant and also delivered a baby. The Shravanabelagola police, who conducted a probe, submitted a charge sheet before the court.</p><p>As the charges were proved, POCSO Court Judge Devaraju, who heard the case, imposed 20 years rigorous imprisonment to the convict. He also directed the Legal Services Authority to pay a compensation of Rs 7 lakh to the victim. Srinivas Gowda was the Public Prosecutor.</p>