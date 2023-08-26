BP chief echoes India's views on orderly energy transition, says oil and gas to continue for decades

"We need a rapid transition (and) we also need to make sure that the transition is orderly, transition is just. If it is not just, there will be no transition," he said.

"It is 'and' and not 'or' strategy."

"And' and not 'or' strategy means investing 'like crazy in energy transition (and) we must continue to invest in today's energy system. It is an 'and' strategy and not an 'or' strategy."

India, the world's third-largest energy consumer, has been for long pressing for a just, orderly and sustainable energy transition where the energy needs of its fast-growing economy continue to be met and it is given access to technology and financing for a just and orderly transition to renewable energy sources like wind and solar, as well as lithium-ion batteries.