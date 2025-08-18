<p>Actress Janhvi Kapoor was trolled for raising "Bharat Mata ki Jai" slogans during the Krishna Janmashtami festival celebrations in Mumbai. Several netizens rolled out memes while circulating her video from the Dahi Handi event widely on social media. </p><p>Kapoor didn't stay mum to these reactions. She gave a befitting reply to the online trolls. She shared the full, unedited footage on her Instagram story and slammed those who made a selectively-cut segment from it go viral, especially with the aim to create a misleading narrative.</p>.<p><strong>More details</strong></p><p>“Just for context, full video lol. Unke bolne ke baad nahi bolti toh problem, aur bolo toh bhi video ko kaat ke meme material. (laughing emoji) Waise sirf Janmashtami ke din nahi, roz bolungi Bharat mata ki jaiiiii. (If I didn’t say it after they did, that would’ve been a problem. And if I do say it, the video gets edited and turned into meme material. By the way, not just on Janmashtami — I’ll say Bharat Mata Ki Jai every single day)," the actress captioned the video. </p><p>In the video, BJP MLA Ram Kadam can be heard saying, “Bolo Bharat Mata Ki Jai,” after which Janhvi joined the chant as she broke the earthen pot. </p>.Viral pics: Janhvi Kapoor slays in tan leather co-ord set for 'Param Sundari' promotions.<p><strong>Krishna Janmashtami in Mumbai</strong></p><p>The Janmashtami festival is celebrated with great zeal and enthusiasm across the country. In Mumbai, numerous mandals host the Dahi Handi event, where Govindas in large numbers form human pyramids and break the pot filled with cash prizes. The event also attracts celebrities from the worlds of entertainment, business and politics.</p><p>Janhvi graced a Dahi Handi event in Ghatkopar, Mumbai, where she was invited as the chief guest. However, she soon became meme material after visuals of “Bharat Mata Ki Jai” while breaking the matki went public. The incident quickly went viral, leading to a wave of memes and social media trolling. Janhvi was criticised online for mixing the nationalist slogan with the religious celebration of Lord Krishna.</p><p><strong>Upcoming film</strong></p><p>Janhvi Kapoor is gearing up for the release of her upcoming film <em>Param Sundari</em>, opposite Sidharth Malhotra. Janhvi is busy promoting the film across multiple cities. Directed by Tushar Jalota, the movie is scheduled to release in theaters on August 29.</p>