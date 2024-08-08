Brother India launches 17 new printers

New Delhi: Brother International (India) on Thursday launched a line-up of 17 new printers, which it said are "designed to improve the productivity of SOHO (small office, home office), SMB (small and medium business) and corporate segments."
"We are happy to introduce a wide range of 17 printers to the Indian customer that cater to the ever changing need of having the best of printing technology at an affordable price.
"The Monochrome and Colour LED series also improves workflow by offering features like security function, wireless connectivity and mobile printing. We have ensured that customers get the optimal usage out of our printers,” says Alok Nigam, Managing Director at Brother International India here.
This new range will be available in the market through Brother India’s genuine retailers and channel partners across the country and even on e-commerce platforms to the customers, the company said in a statement.
Brother International (India), a 100 per cent subsidiary of Brother International Corporation, Japan, debuted in the India market in 2006. With its head office in Mumbai, and six other regional offices, it has 240 employees in India. It has three major business segments in India: printing, labelling and solutions, and home and embroidery.
Nigam further added that the company is equally focussed on serving both B2B and B2C customers. Brother aims to cater to diverse customer segments with its product portfolio spanning across all price slabs, he said.
The company has seen 19 times growth in the past 17 years, and is optimistic of increasing its market share in the upcoming years, Nigam said.
"Our share in the printing market for the mono laser series is about 15 per cent in India. In ink tanks, it is about 7-8 per cent and this is what we want to change -- the dynamics. We will have a far bigger growth in ink tanks. Our next three years plan is to take up to 25 per cent share in ink tanks, and up to 35 per cent share on the mono laser side," he said.
Published 08 August 2024, 16:53 IST