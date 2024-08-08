Brother India launches 17 new printers

New Delhi: Brother International (India) on Thursday launched a line-up of 17 new printers, which it said are "designed to improve the productivity of SOHO (small office, home office), SMB (small and medium business) and corporate segments."

"We are happy to introduce a wide range of 17 printers to the Indian customer that cater to the ever changing need of having the best of printing technology at an affordable price.

"The Monochrome and Colour LED series also improves workflow by offering features like security function, wireless connectivity and mobile printing. We have ensured that customers get the optimal usage out of our printers,” says Alok Nigam, Managing Director at Brother International India here.

This new range will be available in the market through Brother India’s genuine retailers and channel partners across the country and even on e-commerce platforms to the customers, the company said in a statement.