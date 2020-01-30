Budget 2020: 'Budget should empower growth of MSMEs with credit access'

"MSME sector has been the backbone of the Indian economy with over ~30-40% contribution to GDP despite social, logistical and, resource-based challenges. The Indian businessman has battled the woes of Demonetization, GST implementation, Banking Crisis and Credit crunch, etc. in the past 5 years and pessimism around the system is under-represented, if at all.

The Budget 2020 should make efforts to empower the growth of MSMEs by providing them access to required credit with the help of supporting financial institutions with encouragement on data, credit guarantee, and easy documentation for availing finance along with expanding prospects of business across Sectors. Incentivization on using digital adoption by MSMEs will also be a stronger requirement while easing compliance around the same."