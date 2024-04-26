Wrong-side driving persists on Bengaluru-Mysuru highway

The video, which was recorded at 7.21 am on April 21, was posted by @bidadi_rohith on his X account later that evening. It showed the car Rohith was in was travelling at about 95 kmph, before the driver slammed the brakes and slowed down to about half the speed within five seconds to avoid colliding with a red SUV that was coming in the opposite direction directly in front of Rohith’s car on the far right lane. Rohith called it a “narrow miss”.