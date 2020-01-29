Budget 2020 | Income Tax Calculator: Calculate income tax easily

Calculate your post-Budget 2020 income tax liability with this latest income tax calculator 2020. In her maiden Budget in 2019, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman made no changes to the income tax slabs but hiked surcharge on the super-rich. Those with a taxable income of Rs 2 to Rs 5 crore now pay 39 percent tax while those with more than Rs 5 crore income shell out 42.47 percent tax.

This income tax calculator will take into account the changes announced in Budget 2020 to give you an understanding of your new income tax liability. This post-Budget 2020 income tax calculator will incorporate new tax rebates and increased standard deduction (in any), rental income from second house property, and will also cover detailed income, expense and investments heads.