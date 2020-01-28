Budget 2020: Infrastructure status to education institutions crucial, says Avanse Financial Services CEO

By Amit Gainda

In the upcoming Budget, education-focused NBFCs may get benefits similar to ones given by the RBI to registered NBFC that leads towards agriculture, MSMEs and housing sector as priority sector loans.

It is crucial to grant infrastructure status to ‘education institutions’, thereby making quality education affordable and accessible for deserving Indian students.

The focus from the government and easy availability of capital will induce an environment of innovation in the field of education, which can help bridge the demand and supply challenges in this sector. Skilled and educated Indian youth will provide human capital that will multi-fold the progress of the country.

(The writer is the Chief Executive Officer of Avanse Financial Services)