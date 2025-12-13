Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiatamil nadu

Tamil YouTuber 'Savukku' Shankar arrested

Hours before his arrest, Shankar released a video on his social media handle claiming that the police were trying to arrest him in a "false" case filed by a film producer.
Last Updated : 13 December 2025, 06:57 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 13 December 2025, 06:57 IST
India NewsArrestyoutuber

Follow us on :

Follow Us