Budget 2020 must boost cleantech businesses

DHNS
DHNS,
  • Jan 27 2020, 16:33pm ist
  • updated: Jan 27 2020, 16:33pm ist
Representative image.
By Dhananjay Sharma

Cleantech companies around the country seeks special incentive programmes and larger tax benefits with aggressive government push for innovative cleantech solutions. So that this sector becomes more desirable and stable resulting in more investments in this sector. A conducive environment should be provided to encourage the creation of new cleantech businesses by easing regulatory and compliance policies for such companies.

(The author is Director and CEO at Log 9 Spill)

