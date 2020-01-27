Cleantech companies seek larger tax benefits: D Sharma

Cleantech companies seek larger tax benefits: Dhananjay Sharma

DHNS
DHNS,
  • Jan 27 2020, 16:43pm ist
  • updated: Jan 27 2020, 16:43pm ist
Dhananjay Sharma (DH Photo)

By Dhananjay Sharma

"Cleantech companies around the country seeks special incentive programmes and larger tax benefits with aggressive government push for innovative cleantech solutions. So that this sector becomes more desirable and stable resulting in more investments. A conducive environment should be provided to encourage the creation of new cleantech businesses by easing regulatory and compliance policies for such companies."

Dhananjay Sharma is the Director and CEO of Log 9 Spill

