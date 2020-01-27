Extra GST inputs should be credited back: Sidhant Lamba

By Sidhant Lamba

"Income tax holiday for start up should apply for all start up companies registered beginning April 2015. Under GST, the extra GST inputs should be credited back to the startups. Like for us, when we buy furniture, we have to pay GST in it, now when we rent, the GST in rent is adjusted against the already paid GST during purchase. But even then, the GST on purchase is much higher compared to what we adjust in rent, so we want that extra GST to be credited back to us."

Sidhant Lamba is founder of Fabrento, an online furniture rental startup.