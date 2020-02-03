It is imperative to arrest slippage in Fiscal Deficit: Pepperfry

By Neelesh Talathi

"In the Union Budget announced by the honourable Finance Minister, there are measures and initiatives charted out that will aid consumption growth, particularly when it comes to taxation. In the current macro environment, more money in the hands of consumers through rate cuts, elimination of DDT etc. bodes well. The Finance Minister has also set the tone at the top by being empathetic about No Tax Harassment, resolving litigations etc. Furniture is a $42Mn category in India with MSME leading the charge in this industry. Resolving credit issues, APP based working capital solutions and more strategic aspects like National Logistic Policy are all initiatives that address core issues of our MSME sector.

While these efforts will help boost the economy, it is imperative to arrest slippage in the Fiscal Deficit. To augur investment in our economy an aggressive disinvestment agenda, reforms including that of the government machinery etc. would have been welcome."

Neelesh Talathi, CFO, Pepperfry