<p>This Mutton curry, cooked and steeped in an earthen pot, is a famous recipe from Bijapur, North Karnataka. It is best paired with rice and rotis. The earthen pot adds a new depth of flavour to this curry, the heat trapped within the pot makes the meat soft and succulent. This weekend, Aadharsh Tatpati teaches you how to make Bijapur's famous Gadagi Mutton Masala.<br><br>Freedom Healthy Cooking Oil presents Cuisines Of Karnataka - in association with Ravi Products (Taste of Karnataka) & Star Bazar.</p>