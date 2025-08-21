Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

India's economic boom rings cash registers and inflation alarms, PMI shows

HSBC’s flash PMI hit a record 65.2 in August, with services at a survey high and exports surging, but firms also raised prices at the sharpest pace in 12 years, citing strong demand.
Last Updated : 21 August 2025, 07:16 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 21 August 2025, 07:16 IST
India NewsEconomyInflationPMIbusiness

Follow us on :

Follow Us