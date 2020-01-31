Smart City Mission: 5,151 projects at various stages of implementation says Economy Survey

As many as 5,151 projects worth more than Rs 2 lakh crore are being implemented in 100 cities under the government's smart city mission, the Economic Survey highlighted on Friday.

Talking about achievements of 'Smart Cities Mission' (SCM), the Survey said all 100 cities under the mission have incorporated Special Purpose Vehicles (SPVs), City Level Advisory Forums (CLAFs) and appointed Project Management Consultants (PMCs).

"Since the launch of the mission, 5,151 projects worth more than Rs 2 lakh crore are at various stages of implementation in the 100 cities," it added.

As on November 14, 2019, 4,154 SCM projects worth Rs 1.49 lakh crore (72 per cent of the total proposals) have been tendered, of which 3,359 projects worth Rs 1.05 lakh crores (51 per cent of total proposals) have been issued work orders. As many as 1,290 projects worth Rs 22,569 crores have been completed and are operational.

Follow Deccan Herald's Economic Survey coverage here

On Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojna-Urban (PMAY-U) programme, the Survey said the scheme was launched in June, 2015 to provide "pucca" house with basic amenities to all eligible urban poor. The States/UTs were mandated to conduct demand survey to estimate the housing demand in their respective cities/towns.

"So far, a validated demand of 1.12 crore houses has been registered," it said.

Follow Deccan Herald's Union Budget 2020 coverage here

Stating that the PMAY-U is one of the largest housing schemes of the world covering complete urban India, the Survey said the scheme is rapidly moving towards achieving the vision for providing a pucca house to every household by 2022.

Out of 1.03 crore houses approved, 60 lakhs have been grounded for construction, of which 32 lakh houses have been completed and delivered, it said.

"....the investment made under PMAY(U) not only provides pucca houses to the eligible families to achieve the goal of 'Housing for All' but also triggers multiplier effect on the overall economy," the Survey said.

Over and above the year-on-year budgetary provisions, a separate mechanism through creation of National Urban Housing Funds (NUHF) has been approved by Union Cabinet to mobilise resources through Extra Budgetary Resources to the tune of Rs 60,000 crore for funding PMAY(U).

"Such arrangement has enabled the ministry to provide Central assistance in a time bound manner for uninterrupted progress of projects with States/UTs and central nodal agencies," the document said.