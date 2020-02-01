This budget promotes universal healthcare: SRL Diagnostics

By Arindam Haldar

“I congratulate the Finance Minister for presenting a dynamic budget that promotes universal healthcare. The budget allocation of INR 69,000 crore for the healthcare sector will give the much required impetus to the sector. Ayushman Bharat that emerged as a powerful scheme for the country received further boost as the budget proposes development of hospitals under PPP model. Additionally, expanding the Jan Aushadhi scheme to every district along with Mission Indradhanush, covering new diseases and vaccines will further ensure access to quality healthcare. The allocation of INR 3000 crore for skill development of teachers, nurses, paramedical staff and care givers is an excellent step, well-trained resource has always been one of the major concern for the healthcare industry and I am glad that the government has taken this into consideration too. Govt.’s focus on mapping of genetic landscape and proposing to setup two national level science schemes for getting a comprehensive national-level database is a futuristic and yet another applaudable step.

But what’s still missing is a health care scheme that provides cover for out-patient department (OPD) and diagnostics expenses. Ayushman Bharat, being the world's largest government- funded insurance scheme, could have brought in diagnostics under its ambit, as the Indian healthcare spend entail huge amount under out-of-pocket expenditure.”

Arindam Haldar, CEO, SRL Diagnostics