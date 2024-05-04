Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Former Delhi Congress leaders, including Arvinder Singh Lovely, join BJP

Lovely hailed the BJP leadership, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, for giving him and his colleagues the opportunity to join the party when they "felt lost".

He asserted that Modi is set to retain power with a big majority in the ongoing Lok Sabha polls.

Lovely had recently quit as the Delhi Congress president protesting the party's alliance with the AAP.

It is believed that he and some other leaders were also upset with their party's choice of candidates, including Kanhaiya Kumar and Udit Raj, in the national capital for the elections.