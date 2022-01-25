Budget archive: A look at Economic Survey 2018-19

DH Web Desk
  • Jan 25 2022, 15:48 ist
  • updated: Jan 25 2022, 15:53 ist
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. Credit: PTI Photo

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had tabled the 2018-2019 Economic Survey, authored by Chief Economic Advisor K V Subramanian, in the Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha ahead of the 2019 Union Budget. Here's the full text of Economic Survey 2018-19.

Volume 1 - 

Volume 2 - 

Economic Survey
Business News
Union Budget 2022
budget 2022
Budget archive

