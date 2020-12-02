Burger King India IPO gets oversubscribed

Burger King India IPO gets oversubscribed

The IPO will see the Indian subsidiary of the US-based Burger King raise Rs 810 crore, including a fresh issue of shares worth Rs 450 crore

PTI
PTI,
  • Dec 02 2020, 16:06 ist
  • updated: Dec 02 2020, 16:06 ist
Representative image/Credit: AFP Photo

The initial public offering of Burger King India got oversubscribed within a few hours of opening for subscription on Wednesday.

The IPO, which will close on Friday, was subscribed 1.84 times. The price band is Rs 59-60 per share.

Non-Institutional Investors' category received 19 per cent subscription while the portion reserved for retail individual investors got subscribed 9.83 times, as per data available with stock exchanges till 2 pm.

The IPO will see the Indian subsidiary of the US-based Burger King raise Rs 810 crore, including a fresh issue of shares worth Rs 450 crore.

Promoter entity QSR Asia Pte Ltd will sell up to six crore shares through the IPO. At the upper end of the price band, the sale would fetch Rs 360 crore.

The chain currently operates 268 stores in India and out of them, eight are franchises, mainly located at airports, and the rest are owned by the company.

Burger King India, the Indian arm of the US-based quick service restaurant chain Burger King, on Tuesday raised Rs 364.5 crore from anchor investors.

Kotak Mahindra Capital Company, CLSA India, Edelweiss Financial Services and JM Financial are the managers to the offer.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Burger
IPO

What's Brewing

Disability: A tale of two societies

Disability: A tale of two societies

Karnataka farmers' agitation spread itself too thin

Karnataka farmers' agitation spread itself too thin

Why Covid has made streets more dangerous for the blind

Why Covid has made streets more dangerous for the blind

Oscar-nominated Elliot Page announces he is transgender

Oscar-nominated Elliot Page announces he is transgender

Chinese probe lands on Moon to gather lunar samples

Chinese probe lands on Moon to gather lunar samples

Uncertainty soars in final month of Brexit transition

Uncertainty soars in final month of Brexit transition

 