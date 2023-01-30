Abu Dhabi's IHC plans to invest $381 million in Adani Enterprises

Abu Dhabi's IHC to invest $381 mn in Adani Enterprises

The Indian conglomerate owned by Gautam Adani, has faced a deepening market rout that has led to losses of $65 billion in the group's stock values

Reuters
Reuters, Dubai,
  • Jan 30 2023, 17:48 ist
  • updated: Jan 30 2023, 17:48 ist
Representative image. Credit: Reuters Photo

Abu Dhabi conglomerate International Holding Company on Monday said it will invest 1.4 billion dirhams ($381.17 million) in Adani Enterprises' follow-on public offer.

The Indian conglomerate owned by Asia's richest man, Gautam Adani, has faced a deepening market rout that has led to losses of $65 billion in the group's stock values after Adani's rebuttal of a U.S. short-seller's criticism failed to pacify investors.

"Our interest in Adani Group is driven by our confidence and belief in the fundamentals of Adani Enterprises Ltd; we see a strong potential for growth from a long-term perspective and added value to our shareholders," IHC CEO Syed Basar Shueb said in a statement.

IHC invested $2 billion in Adani Group companies last year, including Adani Enterpsies

Adani Enterprises
Business News
Abu Dhabi
Gautam Adani
investment

