Accenture third-quarter revenue beats on pandemic-driven demand

  • Jun 24 2021, 16:42 ist
  • updated: Jun 24 2021, 16:42 ist
IT consulting firm Accenture Plc posted higher third-quarter revenue on Thursday that beat analysts' estimates, as more businesses used its digital, cloud and security services to adapt to a hybrid work model in a post-pandemic world.

Revenue rose to $13.3 billion in the quarter ended May 31 from $11 billion a year earlier. Analysts on average estimated revenue to be $12.8 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

