Adani Green Energy's market valuation tops Rs 1 lakh crore

Adani Green Energy's valuation tops Rs 1 lakh crore

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Sep 16 2020, 00:44 ist
  • updated: Sep 16 2020, 00:44 ist
648 MW Adani solar powerplant at Kamuthi, Tamil Nadu. Credit: Adanigreenenergy.com

Adani Green Energy has entered the elite club of companies commanding a market valuation of Rs 1 lakh crore, helped by continuous rally in its share price.

The company is also Adani Group's most valued firm in terms of market valuation.

At close of trade on Tuesday, the company's market valuation was Rs 1,04,890.62 crore on the BSE.

Its shares closed at Rs 670.65, with a gain of 4.99 per cent on the BSE. The closing price was also its 52-week high. It was the third consecutive day of gain for Adani Green Energy.

On the NSE, the scrip closed 4.99 per cent higher at Rs 670.80.

Among other group companies, Adani Enterprises has a market capitalisation of Rs 31,405.08 crore, while Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone has a valuation of Rs 71,629.41 crore.

Adani Transmission's valuation is Rs 29,562.90 crore, Adani Gas is at Rs 22,782.57 crore, while Adani Power has a valuation of Rs 14,328.53 crore on the BSE.

Adani Green Energy on Friday reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 21.75 crore for June quarter.

The company's stock has seen a remarkable rally this year, jumping over 300 per cent.

