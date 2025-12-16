Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiabihar

'Could sense fatherly affection': Bihar minister defends Nitish Kumar over pulling woman's hijab

The incident, which happened on Monday at a function where AYUSH doctors were handed appointment letters, triggered a controversy.
Last Updated : 16 December 2025, 14:31 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 16 December 2025, 14:31 IST
India NewsNitish KumarBiharHijabTrending

Follow us on :

Follow Us