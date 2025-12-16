Menu
Goa nightclub fire | Deported from Thailand, Luthra brothers produced in Delhi court

The Goa Police produced both the accused in Patiala House Court before Duty Metropolitan Magistrate Twinkle Chawla to seek their transit remand.
Last Updated : 16 December 2025, 14:31 IST
Published 16 December 2025, 14:31 IST
India NewsGoaDelhi court

