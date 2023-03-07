Adani Group pre-pays over Rs 7,300 crore worth share-backed financing

Adani pre-pays over Rs 7,300 cr share-backed financing

Promoters of the group's flagship firm, Adani Enterprises will release 31 million shares, or a 4 per cent stake

Reuters
Reuters, Bengaluru,
  • Mar 07 2023, 14:58 ist
  • updated: Mar 07 2023, 15:15 ist
The Adani logo. Credit: Reuters Photo

Embattled conglomerate Adani said on Tuesday it prepaid share-backed financing of Rs 7,374 crore ($901.16 million), as part of its promoters' commitment to cut overall leverage backed by shares of the Group's listed companies.

The billionaire Gautam Adani-led Adani Group has been looking to ease concerns about its credit profile after a US-based short seller noted high debt and alleged improper use of offshore tax havens and stock manipulation, which Adani denied.

Promoters of the group's flagship firm, Adani Enterprises will release 31 million shares, or a 4 per cent stake, while Adani Ports' promoters will release 155 million shares, or an 11.8 per cent stake, the group said in a statement.

Promoters of Adani Green Energy and Adani Transmission will release 1.2 per cent and 4.5 per cent stakes in the respective companies.

In a similar move, the group in February pre-paid $1.11 billion. With Tuesday's repayment, the group has so far repaid around $2.02 billion of share-backed financing, it said.

Adani Group
Gautam Adani
Business News

