Adieu to all the birds: Elon Musk says Twitter logo to change

Adieu to all the birds: Musk says Twitter logo to alter

Musk added in his message that if a good enough logo were posted, they would go live with it worldwide the next day.

Reuters
  • Jul 23 2023, 11:05 ist
Illustration shows Elon Musk photo and Twitter logo. Credit: Reuters File Photo

 Elon Musk said he was looking to change Twitter's logo, tweeting: "And soon we shall bid adieu to the twitter brand and, gradually, all the birds.

In a tweet at 12:06 a.m. ET (0406 GMT) on Sunday, the billionaire CEO added: "If a good enough X logo is posted tonight, we'll make go live worldwide tomorrow."

Musk did not give further details.

Elon Musk
Twitter
Business News

