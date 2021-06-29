J&J to skip Covid-19 shot India trials as rule scrapped

After requirement scrapped, Johnson & Johnson will skip India trials for its Covid-19 vaccine: Report

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Jun 29 2021, 10:08 ist
  • updated: Jun 29 2021, 10:17 ist
Illustrative Image. Credit: Reuters File Photo

Johnson & Johnson will not will not be undertaking local trials for its single-shot Covid-19 vaccine in India, the Economic Times reported on Tuesday, citing a company spokesperson.

While J&J had sought approval for conducting bridging trials in the country, the US-based drugmaker said it wouldn't have to do that now since India has scrapped that requirement, according to the report.

The company is exploring how to accelerate the availability of its vaccine in India, the Economic Times said.

J&J did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Johnson & Johnson
Covid-19
Coronavirus
Coronavirus vaccine
India

What's Brewing

China's growing problem of eating disorders

China's growing problem of eating disorders

Covid-19 in Brazil: A tragedy with no sign of let-up

Covid-19 in Brazil: A tragedy with no sign of let-up

DH Toon | FM Sitharaman unveils Covid relief package

DH Toon | FM Sitharaman unveils Covid relief package

A rite of rejuvenation at landmark US Hindu temple

A rite of rejuvenation at landmark US Hindu temple

Gold-obsessed Indians are pouring billions into crypto

Gold-obsessed Indians are pouring billions into crypto

Lack of water rules out life on Venus: Study

Lack of water rules out life on Venus: Study

Nat Geo claims world has 5th ocean circling Antarctica

Nat Geo claims world has 5th ocean circling Antarctica

In Pics | Top 10 philanthropists of the century

In Pics | Top 10 philanthropists of the century

 