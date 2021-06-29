After requirement scrapped, Johnson & Johnson will skip India trials for its Covid-19 vaccine: Report

Johnson & Johnson will not will not be undertaking local trials for its single-shot Covid-19 vaccine in India, the Economic Times reported on Tuesday, citing a company spokesperson.
While J&J had sought approval for conducting bridging trials in the country, the US-based drugmaker said it wouldn't have to do that now since India has scrapped that requirement, according to the report.
The company is exploring how to accelerate the availability of its vaccine in India, the Economic Times said.
J&J did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.
