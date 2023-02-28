Air India to triple current fleet in a few years: CEO

Air India to triple current aircraft fleet in a few years: CEO

Air India expects to induct six Airbus SE A350 jetliners starting from the end of this year

Reuters
Reuters, New Delhi,
  • Feb 28 2023, 18:18 ist
  • updated: Feb 28 2023, 18:18 ist
Representative Image. Credit: PTI Photo

Air India plans to triple its current fleet of 113 aircraft in a few years, Chief Executive Officer Campbell Wilson said on Tuesday.

Business News
Air India

