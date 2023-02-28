Air India to triple current aircraft fleet in a few years: CEO

Air India plans to triple its current fleet of 113 aircraft in a few years, Chief Executive Officer Campbell Wilson said on Tuesday.
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Suspected schoolgirl poisoning attacks rattle Iran
UP cop wears BJP scarf over uniform, probe ordered
Perfect blend of Swadharma and Svabhava for success
Elation & fear: Everest pioneer recounts historic climb
'Rest your best!': Pokemon Sleep game coming this year
'Had to borrow shoes': WPL changes Sonam Yadav's fate