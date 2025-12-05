News in Pics | December 5, 2025: Best photos from around the world

'Diyas' used to write a welcome message for Russian President Vladimir Putin amid his visit to India, during 'Ganga Aarti' at Dashashwamedh Ghat, in Varanasi
A flock of bar-headed geese near the waterbody at the Gharana wetland, at Ranbir Singh Pora, near Jammu
The full moon seen from Kolkata
A group of monkeys at Parliament House, in New Delhi
A surfer rides behind a Christmas tree placed on the beach by 73 year-old Johnny Seaside at Cardiff State Beach in Encinitas, California, US
Rescuers work at the site of apartment buildings hit by a Russian air strike, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Sloviansk, Ukraine
Workers remove scaffolding mesh from a building at Sui Wo Court in Sha Tin, following authorities' decision to remove the netting amid investigations into a deadly fire at Wang Fuk Court, in Hong Kong, China
Published 05 December 2025, 00:15 IST