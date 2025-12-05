<p>New Delhi: Prime Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/narendra-modi">Narendra Modi</a> on Thursday said he presented a copy of the Gita in Russian to President Vladimir Putin.</p>.<p>"Presented a copy of the Gita in Russian to President Putin. The teachings of the Gita give inspiration to millions across the world," PM Modi said in a post on X.</p>.Despite West’s frowns, PM Modi’s rare gesture to welcome Putin sets stage for summit, roadmap to boost India-Russia economic ties likely.<p>PM Modi hosted a private dinner at his 7, Lok Kalyan Marg residence for Putin, who is on a two-day visit here. </p>