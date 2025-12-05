Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

PM Modi presents copy of Gita in Russian to Putin

PM Modi hosted a private dinner at his 7, Lok Kalyan Marg residence for Putin, who is on a two-day visit here.
Last Updated : 05 December 2025, 00:09 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 05 December 2025, 00:09 IST
India NewsNarendra ModiVladimir PutinGita

Follow us on :

Follow Us