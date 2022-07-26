Aircraft engine maker Rolls-Royce picks new CEO

Aircraft engine maker Rolls-Royce picks new CEO

It had chosen former BP executive Tufan Erginbilgic to replace long-serving chief executive Warren East

AFP
AFP, London,
  • Jul 26 2022, 17:51 ist
  • updated: Jul 26 2022, 19:52 ist
British aircraft engine maker Rolls-Royce on Tuesday said it had chosen former BP executive Tufan Erginbilgic to replace long-serving chief executive Warren East. Credit: Reuters Photo

British aircraft engine maker Rolls-Royce on Tuesday said it had chosen former BP executive Tufan Erginbilgic to replace long-serving chief executive Warren East.

Erginbilgic, a dual UK and Turkish national, replaces East from the start of 2023, Rolls said in a statement.

East is stepping down after a tumultuous eight years in the top role during which time he turned around performance and slashed thousands of jobs.

Also Read—Ant Group executives exited Alibaba Partnership after China crackdown

Rolls-Royce chair Anita Frew described Erginbilgic, 62, as "a proven leader of winning teams within complex multinational organisations".

She said he had "an ability to drive a high-performance culture and deliver results for investors".

Erginbilgic worked for more than 20 years at BP, including as head of its downstream unit.

He left the British energy major in 2020 and is currently a partner at private equity firm Global Infrastructure Partners.

East told AFP last week that he was "quite pleased" with his time at Rolls-Royce.

"We've put in place a lot of efficiency and productivity improvements," he said on the sidelines of the Farnborough Airshow, adding that the engine maker's focus was on decarbonisation of aviation.

The 60-year-old's tenure was marked by corruption fines that pre-dated his arrival, as well as troubles with the company's Trent family of engines.

Rolls, whose products power Airbus and Boeing aircraft, axed 9,000 jobs and offloaded assets in drastic cost-cutting after the Covid pandemic grounded jets and sparked a collapse in air traffic.

East guided the group back to profit in 2021 after the painful restructuring and Rolls has gone on to reap the benefits of aviation's recovery and growth in government defence spending.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Rolls-Royce
Business News
Aircraft
Airbus
Boeing Aircraft

What's Brewing

Firefighters tackle California wildfire amid heatwave

Firefighters tackle California wildfire amid heatwave

Christie's previews September sale of Indian art

Christie's previews September sale of Indian art

Making sense of the ongoing monkeypox outbreak

Making sense of the ongoing monkeypox outbreak

Incidents involving students' suicides grip Tamil Nadu

Incidents involving students' suicides grip Tamil Nadu

Love, middle path and the Ikea effect

Love, middle path and the Ikea effect

DH Toon | Selling RS seats, a 'profitable' investment?

DH Toon | Selling RS seats, a 'profitable' investment?

Scientists defend T. rex as only Tyrannosaurus species

Scientists defend T. rex as only Tyrannosaurus species

Schools must be responsive to the needs of students

Schools must be responsive to the needs of students

 