Akasa Air launches Agartala-Bengaluru flight

Akasa Air, India's newest airline, on Friday, launched its daily flight services in the Agartala-Bengaluru route, via Guwahati.
A total of 107 passengers boarded the maiden flight, which was flagged off by Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha at a simple ceremony at Agartala's Maharaja Bir Bikram airport.
Tripura Transport Minister Pranajit Singha Roy, MBB Airport Director K C Meena among others were present at the ceremony.
According to Akasa Air co-founder Belson Coutinho, the airliner, which completed 75 days of commercial operations on Friday, is a low-cost start-up and currently operates 7 aircraft to 17 different destinations and the process is on to procure 10 more aircraft.
