Alphabet to slow hiring for the remainder of 2022 amid rising US inflation

Alphabet Inc said on Wednesday it would slow the pace of hiring for the rest of the year, the latest company to make such a move as decades-high inflation and the fallout from the Ukraine crisis pressure businesses.

"Like all companies, we're not immune to economic headwinds," the owner of search giant Google said in a filing.

Hiring efforts will be focused towards engineering, technical and other critical roles, it added.