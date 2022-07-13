Alphabet to slow hiring for the remainder of 2022

Alphabet to slow hiring for the remainder of 2022 amid rising US inflation

  • Jul 13 2022, 17:35 ist
  • updated: Jul 13 2022, 19:29 ist
Google CEO Sundar Pichai file photo. Credit: Reuters File Photo

Alphabet Inc said on Wednesday it would slow the pace of hiring for the rest of the year, the latest company to make such a move as decades-high inflation and the fallout from the Ukraine crisis pressure businesses.

Also read | Stocks and euro slip ahead of key US inflation data

"Like all companies, we're not immune to economic headwinds," the owner of search giant Google said in a filing.

Hiring efforts will be focused towards engineering, technical and other critical roles, it added.

