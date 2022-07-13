Alphabet to slow hiring for the remainder of 2022 amid rising US inflation

Alphabet Inc said on Wednesday it would slow the pace of hiring for the rest of the year, the latest company to make such a move as decades-high inflation and the fallout from the Ukraine crisis pressure businesses.
Also read | Stocks and euro slip ahead of key US inflation data
"Like all companies, we're not immune to economic headwinds," the owner of search giant Google said in a filing.
Hiring efforts will be focused towards engineering, technical and other critical roles, it added.
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
UP’s Bhadohi bans jeans in govt offices, schools
Why world's first malaria shot won't reach millions
From 'Anti' to 'V Live': a K-pop glossary for newbies
Webb telescope detects water on distant planet
Heavy rains in south Gujarat: 14 dead, 31,000 evacuated
90 leopard cubs reunited with mothers in Maharashtra
How firms build support systems for employees
IISc develops tech to produce hydrogen from biomass
DH Toon | 4 'ferocious' lions draw Oppn's furore
Two-wheelers, a parental nightmare