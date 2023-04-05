Former Amul MD joins Reliance Retail's grocery division

Amul India's former MD RS Sodhi joins Reliance Retail's grocery division

He had stepped down from the post of GCMMF managing director earlier this year

Reuters
Reuters, Bengaluru,
  • Apr 05 2023, 16:50 ist
  • updated: Apr 05 2023, 16:50 ist
R S Sodhi. Credit: Special arrangement

RS Sodhi, former managing director of India's largest dairy brand Amul, has joined the grocery division of Reliance Industries retail unit, a person with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters.

Reliance did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment, while Sodhi declined to comment.

Read | Reliance Retail to open 50 Gap brand stores by December 2023

Sodhi, who formerly led the Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation (GCMMF), which owns the dairy brand Amul, joined the federation four decades ago.

He had stepped down from the post of GCMMF managing director earlier this year.

Billionaire Mukesh Ambani's conglomerate Reliance Industries , with the help of its retail arm, Reliance Retail is looking to cement its position as the biggest player in India's burgeoning retail industry, with stores spanning across electronics, groceries and fashion.

