Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Bengaluru police make 18 arrests, pull down over 40 accounts in social media monitoring drive

The police have warned of strict legal action against those found violating the law.
Last Updated : 09 October 2025, 19:46 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 09 October 2025, 19:46 IST
Bengaluru PoliceSocial media

Follow us on :

Follow Us