Bengaluru police make 18 arrests, pull down over 40 accounts in social media monitoring drive

<p>Bengaluru: As part of their Social Media Monitoring Cells (SMMCs) initiative, the Bengaluru police have registered 37 cases so far this year, arrested 18 individuals, and taken down 41 social media accounts along with 19 objectionable posts.</p>.<p>The monitoring focuses on content that spreads communal hatred, fake news, defamatory remarks, or provocative messages that could threaten public peace. Several such posts were flagged, and cases were subsequently registered. </p>.<p>The police have warned of strict legal action against those found violating the law.</p>.<p>The public has been urged not to endorse, share, or circulate content that may disturb social harmony. Authorities also advised citizens to verify the authenticity of information before posting or forwarding it online.</p>