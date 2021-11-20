Anand Mahindra says he has not invested in crypto

Anand Mahindra says not invested a single rupee in crypto

The billionaire shared some screen grabs which claimed that he has made tons of money using a cryptocurrency investment platform

IANS
IANS, New Delhi,
  • Nov 20 2021, 16:29 ist
  • updated: Nov 20 2021, 16:29 ist
Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra. Credit: PTI File Photo

Indian business tycoon Anand Mahindra said that he has not invested a "single rupee" in cryptocurrencies.

The billionaire shared some screen grabs which claimed that he has made tons of money using a cryptocurrency investment platform.

The screenshots of the report stated that he made money using a crypto coins auto-trading programme Bitcoin Era.

The businessman said such news take the "fake news" to a whole next level. "Someone saw this online and alerted me. I need to make people aware that this is completely fabricated &; fraudulent. Takes fake news to a new level. Ironically, I have not invested a single rupee in cryptos," he said.

The fake report went on to say that Anand Mahindra, during a TV show, said a "wealth loophole" could transform anyone into a "millionaire" in 3-4 months.

Earlier, in September Mahindra came across a post that was wrongly attributed to him. Sharing that quote, the Mahindra group chairman said that the quote is not actually his.

"I'm flattered that some believe my statements are quotable and I have always believed in the power of social media to democratise information &amp; share knowledge. But the downside is wrongly attributed quotes. I will do my best to call them out whenever possible'," he had noted.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Anand Mahindra
cryptocurrency
Business News

What's Brewing

20 years of the original Xbox: The best-selling games

20 years of the original Xbox: The best-selling games

Heavy downpour in Andhra Pradesh triggers flash floods

Heavy downpour in Andhra Pradesh triggers flash floods

Doha in race to fix its drainage before FIFA World Cup

Doha in race to fix its drainage before FIFA World Cup

Are OTT channels star struck?

Are OTT channels star struck?

Bengaluru: Pedestrianise, boost air quality

Bengaluru: Pedestrianise, boost air quality

 