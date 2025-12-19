<p>Srinagar: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Friday searched rented accommodation of Molvi Irfan - one of the accused in the November 10 Red Fort car blast case - in Srinagar, signaling a widening probe into the alleged support network behind the attack, sources said.</p><p>The search was carried out at Irfan’s rented residence at Naik-Bagh, Nowgam on the outskirts of Srinagar city. He is among the accused named by the NIA in the case. The operation was conducted by an NIA team with assistance from local police and security personnel.</p><p>Sources said investigators suspect that Irfan was in contact with key accused involved in the planning and execution of the blast in Delhi. The agency is examining his alleged role, including possible logistical assistance, communication facilitation and ideological links with the perpetrators.</p>.Kashmir’s winter tourism waits for snow after Pahalgam shock.<p>Officials said the focus of the investigation has expanded beyond the direct executors of the attack to identify facilitators and support structures that may have operated discreetly across states. The NIA is probing whether individuals based in Jammu and Kashmir provided operational support, safe logistical channels or digital communication links to the main conspirators.</p><p>Investigators are also examining what they describe as emerging “white-collar terror modules”—networks comprising educated and technologically adept individuals who are allegedly involved in providing non-violent but critical support such as arranging accommodation, managing finances, relaying messages and maintaining online communication using encrypted platforms.</p><p>Such modules, officials said, often remain below the radar by avoiding direct participation in violent acts while enabling operational terrorists to function. “The effort is to dismantle the entire ecosystem behind the attack, not just those who carried it out,” an official familiar with the probe said.</p><p>The NIA is also trying to establish whether any additional operatives or facilitators were active in the Valley and whether the region was used primarily for logistical or communication support rather than direct operational planning.</p><p>The raid in Srinagar is part of a broader, nationwide crackdown linked to the Delhi blast case. In recent weeks, the NIA has carried out searches and questioning at multiple locations, along with extensive digital and financial forensics, to map the full network involved.</p><p>Officials said further searches and arrests cannot be ruled out as the investigation progresses.</p>