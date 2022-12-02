Ant Group sells Zomato shares worth $200 mn via block deal

Jack Ma's Ant Group has sold a stake of about 3 per cent in food delivery firm Zomato Ltd worth $200 million through a block deal, a source with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters.

The deal brings Ant Group's current stake in Zomato to 10 per cent, the source said.

Ant Group and Zomato did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment.

The development comes months after Uber Technologies sold its 7.8 per cent stake in Zomato for $392 million via a block trade on local exchanges, Reuters reported in August, citing sources.