Apple investigated in France over product obsolescence

Following a complaint, an investigation was opened in December 2022 into deceptive marketing practices and programmed obsolescence

  • May 15 2023, 22:25 ist
  • updated: May 15 2023, 22:25 ist
The Paris prosecutor has opened a judicial inquiry into planned obsolescence of Apple products, a spokesperson for the prosecutor said on Monday, confirming an AFP report.

"Following a complaint, an investigation was opened in December 2022 into deceptive marketing practices and programmed obsolescence," the spokesperson said, adding that the complaint had been filed by NGO Halte a L'Obsolescence Programmee (HOP).

