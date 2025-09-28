Union minister urges people to purchase goods made in India

<p>Hubballi/DHNS: Union Minister Pralhad Joshi urged people of the country to buy products that are manufactured in the country, and not to buy foreign goods.</p><p>Speaking at a programme organised in the City on Sunday, to thank PM Modi on revising the GST slabs, Joshi said: “Let it be a foreign company. If they manufacture in our country, we can purchase their products. If they manufacture in foreign land, let us not buy them,” he said.</p><p>Explaining how the country has been making its footprints in the world of manufacturing, Joshi said 30% mobiles in the world are manufactured in India. US people use iPhones manufactured India. He said, speed, scale and skill are the key factors that have helped the manufacturing sector in the country.</p><p>“Our aim is to achieve a stable and developed economy. But the opposition Congress is trying to mislead the people. They oppose all good initiatives of the BJP government,” he said. The Congress had been using tax as a tool to extort people, and now after Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government cut down GST on several products, Congress government in Karnataka is opposing it citing they will get less share in the collected GST.</p><p>“Modi has not revised the GST targetting the polls. For the holistic development of the country, the decision has been taken. Revised tax will help increase the country’s GDP by Rs 1 lakh crore to Rs 1.5 lakh crore,” he said.</p><p>Joshi said if taxes are reduced, the production cycle will be boosted, as the people come forward to spend more due to less taxes, demand increases, more production will start, which will generate more employment opportunities and also people get revenue too. He also noted that present inflation is at 2.07%, which is lowest in the world. Average world inflation rate is 10.6%, and India’s average inflation rate is 5.5%. “The Indian economy is growing rapidly and has become the fourth largest economy in the world. In the next two years, India will become the third largest economy and by 2047 India will be the No 1 economy in the world,” he said.</p><p>Despite rich natural resources, the previous Congress government kept the country in darkness, and the manufacturing sector was in a bad state. After implementing GST, prices of goods have not increased, but reduced gradually, he noted.</p><p>MLA Mahesh Tenginkai said revised GST has been helping the general public, business class, and several others. Despite a huge opposition to revise the GST, the Centre has taken the step to help people and to take the country towards the path of growth and development.</p><p>MLC Pradeep Shettar, Hubballi-Dharwad City District BJP president Tippanna Majjagi, Mayor Jyoti Patil, Deputy Mayor Santosh Chouhan and former MLA Ashok Katwe were present.</p>