Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

Multiple people injured after shooting, fire at Michigan church

The incident occurred at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Grand Blanc, a small community northwest of Detroit, the Grand Blanc Township Police Department said in a post on Facebook.
Last Updated : 28 September 2025, 17:13 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 28 September 2025, 17:13 IST
World newsUnited StatesShootingMichigan

Follow us on :

Follow Us