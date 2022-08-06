Apple may manufacture iPhone 14 in India

Apple may manufacture iPhone 14 in India along with China

Currently, Apple devices are manufactured in India by three contract manufacturers

DH Web Desk,
  • Aug 06 2022, 15:02 ist
  • updated: Aug 06 2022, 16:47 ist
Representative image. Credit: Reuters Photo

India may manufacture Apple’s upcoming iPhone 14 along with China as the US smartphone company is looking to mitigate geopolitical risks on supply efficiency by manufacturing its products outside China, an analyst has said.

"My latest survey indicates (contract manufacturer) Foxconn's iPhone production site in India will ship the new 6.1" iPhone 14 almost simultaneously with China for the first time in 2H22 (India being one quarter or more behind in the past)," Ming-Chi Kuo posted on Twitter.

"In the short term, India's iPhone capacities/shipments still have a considerable gap with China, but it's an important milestone for Apple in building a non-Chinese iPhone production site," Kuo said, adding that "it implies that Apple is trying to reduce the geopolitical impacts on supply and sees the Indian market as the next key growth driver."

Currently, Apple devices are manufactured in India by three contract manufacturers — Foxconn (Hon Hai), Wistron and Pegatron. These companies are a part of the Indian government's production-linked incentive scheme for mobile manufacturing. To get the incentives, these companies need to manufacture products worth 8,000 crore each this year.

