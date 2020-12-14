Apple probing if B'luru Wistron facility violated rules

Apple probing possible supplier rules violations by Wistron Corp's Bengaluru facility: Report

Over the weekend, several media reports said workers upset about working hours and payments trashed a Wistron factory and about a 100 people were detained

Reuters
Reuters, Bengaluru,
  • Dec 14 2020, 11:04 ist
  • updated: Dec 14 2020, 11:43 ist
Wistron is one of Apple's top global suppliers. In India, it makes iPhone 7 and the second generation iPhone SE devices. Credit: AFP

Apple Inc is probing if its Taiwanese contractor Wistron Corp flouted supplier guidelines at a violence-hit iPhone manufacturing facility near the southern Indian city of Bengaluru, the Economic Times said, citing people familiar with the development.

Over the weekend, several media reports said workers upset about working hours and payments trashed a Wistron factory and about a 100 people were detained.

Wistron is one of Apple's top global suppliers. In India, it makes iPhone 7 and the second generation iPhone SE devices.

Two battery-powered buggies were set on fire, six vehicles were damaged and glass windows and doors of the facility were smashed by iron rod-wielding workers, according to a Times of India report.

Apple did not immediately respond to Reuters request for comment. Wistron said in a statement it was "deeply shocked by the incident."

"The accident was caused by unknown persons bursting in and causing damage to the plant with unclear intentions. The company always abides by the law, and fully supports and is cooperating with relevant authorities and police investigations," the company said in a statement to the Taipei Stock Exchange.

Apple's supplier guidelines mandate third-party staffing agencies to pay workers and provide them other benefits as per rules and on time, the Economic Times said, adding it will examine if there was any disparity in wages agreed and paid to the staff.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Apple
iPhone
Bengaluru
Workers
Wistron Corp
Violence
Karnataka

What's Brewing

How ‘The Queen’s Gambit’ is turning women to chess

How ‘The Queen’s Gambit’ is turning women to chess

Birth anniversary special: 5 iconic Raj Kapoor movies

Birth anniversary special: 5 iconic Raj Kapoor movies

DH Toon | 'Men at work' in new Parliament

DH Toon | 'Men at work' in new Parliament

The Lead: Arshad Warsi on his latest film 'Durgamati'

The Lead: Arshad Warsi on his latest film 'Durgamati'

Off the record: December 14, 2020

Off the record: December 14, 2020

What's cooking: The small luxury of chocolate truffles

What's cooking: The small luxury of chocolate truffles

 