Apple wins €728 million cut to France antitrust fine

A French court on Thursday slashed more than €700 million from a record €1.1 billion fine imposed on US tech giant Apple in 2020, sources close to the case told AFP.
The Paris appeals court revised a decision from France's competition authority that the firm had used its financial muscle to squeeze independent sellers out of the market for Apple products.
