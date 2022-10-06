Apple wins €728 mn cut to France antitrust fine

Apple wins €728 million cut to France antitrust fine

AFP
AFP, Paris,
  • Oct 06 2022, 21:40 ist
  • updated: Oct 06 2022, 21:49 ist
Representative image.

A French court on Thursday slashed more than €700 million from a record €1.1 billion fine imposed on US tech giant Apple in 2020, sources close to the case told AFP.

The Paris appeals court revised a decision from France's competition authority that the firm had used its financial muscle to squeeze independent sellers out of the market for Apple products.

France
Apple Inc
Business News

