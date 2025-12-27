News in Pics | December 27, 2025: Best photos from around the world

A view shows an interior of a damaged mosque after several people were killed in an explosion at a mosque of the Alawite minority sect, as a Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA) said, in Homs, Syria.
People sit around a small fire as temperatures drop during winter, in Kolkata.
Ryan Beckers, Public Information Officer for San Bernardino County Fire Protection District, walks near a partially buried car as heavy rains fall due to an atmospheric river, in Wrightwood, California, US.
India’s players celebrate a wicket during the third T20 International cricket match of a series between India Women and Sri Lanka Women, at Greenfield International Stadium, in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala.
Surfers swim on La Barceloneta Beach as a passing storm hits Barcelona, Spain.
Published 27 December 2025, 00:51 IST