ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
News in Pics | December 27, 2025: Best photos from around the world

Last Updated : 27 December 2025, 00:51 IST
A view shows an interior of a damaged mosque after several people were killed in an explosion at a mosque of the Alawite minority sect, as a Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA) said, in Homs, Syria.

Credit: Reuters Photo

People sit around a small fire as temperatures drop during winter, in Kolkata.

Credit: PTI Photo

Ryan Beckers, Public Information Officer for San Bernardino County Fire Protection District, walks near a partially buried car as heavy rains fall due to an atmospheric river, in Wrightwood, California, US.

Credit: Reuters Photo

India’s players celebrate a wicket during the third T20 International cricket match of a series between India Women and Sri Lanka Women, at Greenfield International Stadium, in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala.

Credit: PTI Photo

Surfers swim on La Barceloneta Beach as a passing storm hits Barcelona, Spain.

Credit: Reuters Photo

Published 27 December 2025, 00:51 IST
