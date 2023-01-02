Bajaj Auto sales fall 22% to 2,81,486 units in December

Bajaj Auto sales fall 22% to 2,81,486 units in December

The company posted a total sales of 3,62,470 units in December 2021, Bajaj Auto said in a statement

PTI
PTI,
  • Jan 02 2023, 18:29 ist
  • updated: Jan 02 2023, 18:29 ist
The two-wheeler sales slipped 23 per cent to 2,47,024 units from 3,18,769 units in the year-ago month. Credit: iStock Images

Bajaj Auto Ltd on Monday reported a 22 per cent decline in total sales to 2,81,486 units in December 2022.

The company posted a total sales of 3,62,470 units in December 2021, Bajaj Auto said in a statement.

The two-wheeler sales slipped 23 per cent to 2,47,024 units from 3,18,769 units in the year-ago month, it added.

In the domestic market, two-wheeler sales dipped 2 per cent to 1,25,525 last month compared to 1,27,593 units in December 2021.

Exports of two-wheelers stood at 1,21,499 units against 1,91,176 units a year ago, down 36 per cent.

Commercial vehicle sales were also down 21 per cent at 34,462 units against 43,701 units in December 2021.

In the domestic market, commercial vehicle sales rose 25 per cent to 23,030 units from 18,386 units in the same month the previous year, the company said.

However, exports of commercial vehicles declined 55 per cent to 11,432 units in December 2022 compared to 25,315 units in the year-ago month, Bajaj Auto said.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Bajaj Auto
Business News
sales

What's Brewing

Woman throws ailing 3-month-old daughter to death

Woman throws ailing 3-month-old daughter to death

Which Shiv Sena needs to introspect?

Which Shiv Sena needs to introspect?

Timeline of demonetisation case

Timeline of demonetisation case

Hrithik flaunts chiselled body in first post of 2023

Hrithik flaunts chiselled body in first post of 2023

Fitness resolution for New Year? It’s okay to aim lower

Fitness resolution for New Year? It’s okay to aim lower

 